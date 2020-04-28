Submitted by Rod Layman

The Bruce Peninsula Environment Group, the Biosphere Association and Sources of Knowledge usually mark this time of year with Earth Day events and the Sources of Knowledge conference.

This year it’s Life in the Time of COVID-19 with social distancing and a lot of time at home for some – except for the many people we all know who are keeping our community in essential supplies and services.

To commemorate Earth Day this year, we recognize the vital work done by our front-line workers, including the Lion’s Head hospital and the two health clinics, our grocery stores, the Golden Dawn, pharmacy, hardware and building supply stores, post offices, garages, gas stations and liquor stores.

In the Tobermory area, people are receiving gift baskets, and in the Lion’s Head and Miller Lake area, gift certificates for a take-out meal at one of the four local restaurants and cafes.

A heartfelt thank you to all front-line workers from the environment groups and their members.