Bruce Grey Seniors’ Centre Without Walls Introduction to June Speakers – All Ages Welcome, All Sessions Free

Sessions are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00-1:45 p.m. Participation is free, but we do ask that you register. Registration information is below.

Mondays, there are a variety of trivia events planned as well as seated fitness with Carolyn Shannon.

Wednesdays will offer four different information sessions/guest speakers. These range from Jackie Ralph; Mental Health for Healthy Living to Nicholas Wilson from O.P.P; Be aware of scams and Fraudsters during Covid-19.

Fridays are also for guest speakers, such as: Bill Walker M.P.P of Bruce Grey Owen Sound and Fun Seated Fitness with Carolyn Shannon.

June Guest Speaker Information

Wednesday June 2nd from 1:00-1:45 pm: Meet Jackie Ralph from the Canadian Association for Mental Health Bruce Grey and Owen Sound. Jackie’s topic is Mental Health for Healthy Living – How are you doing during the COVID-19 restrictions? Jackie has many years of experience working with the youth in elementary schools in Bluewater Separate and Public District School Boards to bring messages to young people about maintaining a good attitude, strategies to overcome stressful situations and reach out for support.

Friday June 4th from 1:00-1:45 pm: Meet Lenore Keeshig from the First Nations Ojibway Anishinaabe who will share her cultural experiences and life through storytelling. Learn about how storytelling can explain traditions and lessons to be learned about protecting the environment.

Wednesday June 9th from 1:00-1:45 pm: Meet Lee Royer from Wiarton who is a trained Reiki teacher, spiritual minister and trained in meditation and mindfulness. Lee will guide us in meditation and explain how meditation and mindfulness can help us during these challenging times with the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday June 11th from 1:00-1:45 pm: Meet Bill Walker M.P.P. for Bruce Grey and Owen Sound. Bill will answer the questions that constituents sent to me before Bill’s session. Bill has always been supportive of groups, organizations, legions and projects in his riding. He will be able to explain some of the priorities of his government during these challenging times. Send your questions to [email protected] by May 28th.

Wednesday June 16th from 1:00 -1:45 pm: Meet OPP Nicholas Wilson who will explain how we can protect ourselves from scams and frauds during COVID-19. Be prepared and aware of how to handle a scammer or fraudster. Who do you call if you need help? Learn to share your story to help others avoid a scam. Ask for help if you need help.

Friday , June 25th from 1:00-1:45 pm: Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider utilizing clinical best practices and evidence-informed care to create an environment of compassion, resiliency and hope for Canada’s Veterans, First Responders and their families.

If you are interested in more information or to register, please feel free to contact Sharron Colter by email [email protected] or Misty Schonauer at 519-376-1560/toll free 1-800-794-1728 or by email [email protected]

