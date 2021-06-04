Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 Receives $1000 Donation to Poppy Fund

Submitted by Richard Smith, President

As many of you will recall, the branch sponsored a Bruce-Grey Community Mail-in Fundraiser designating April as the month to donate to one of the community organizations listed. Our branch requested donations to the Poppy Fund in the memory of Veteran, Brian Burr.

Brian was a veteran who came up to our area and was given support by the branch. On July 30, 2020 Brian passed away. As a way of thanking the branch for supporting him, his sister, Allison, asked family members and others to make a contribution to the Branch Poppy Fund.

In early May, the branch Poppy Fund received the donation. Many thanks to Allison and to all who made contributions.