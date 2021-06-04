No More Daily or Weekly Papers in Tobermory

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

The regional distributor for the daily and weekly newspapers recently informed Peacocks Foodland that it was no longer worth their while to send newspapers to Tobermory. As Peacocks was the only outlet in Tobermory, that means the only newspaper you can get in Tobermory is the Bruce Peninsula Press.

Rick Peacock told me that “back in the day”, Peacocks would sell 150 copies of the Saturday Star alone, plus smaller quantities of half a dozen other papers. In recent years, they have been lucky to sell a hundred copies of all publications combined.