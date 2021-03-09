Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Well Folks, we have done it. We have just entered the green zone and let’s hope that we stay that way!

As this is being written the Executive has plans to meet in the very near future to discuss how we can reopen safely, so please watch Facebook and the sign out front for details.

Ukrainian Dinner Success

150 meals were prepared by Oksana Zhuravel and her mom Val (Momma) for the sold out dinner.

Thank you to everyone for their support of the Ukrainian Dinner in February and what a delicious meal that was.

The Executive cannot thank Oksana Zhuravel enough for organizing and making the dinner and also included in that is her mom, Val (Mama). Both of those ladies worked long hours to make the event a success.

Also, thank you to the proprietors of The Tobermory Brewing Company for the use of their commercial kitchen, Kristin Buckley for donating all of the supplies needed to make the food, Mark Thornton for clearing the snow around all entrances to the branch, Rick Lane for organizing and overseeing the parking lot pick up with military precision, Daryl Cowell, Judy Hurst, Jo Anne Lane, Sean Hurst, Doug Smith and John Lane for transporting the food to the branch and seeing that orders were delivered to cars. Doug Smith and John Lane also delivered several orders right to individuals who weren’t able to pick up which is amazing, and thank you for that.

As you can see, a lot of people are needed to make one event run successfully, but nothing would be possible without the support of the community – and tremendous support it is.

And now a few words from Oksana Zhuravel “I would like to thank everyone in the community who bought Ukrainian Dinners and for all the amazing reviews we received. I would also like to express my gratitude to Elaine Sinha and Mama for supporting my idea and for dedicating their time and money to making my idea a success. A very special thank you goes to Sara Gowland and Jo Lane for showing up with their knives and aprons ready to do whatever needed to be done. You did a great job ladies! :)”

Branch Receives Pandemic Support Funding

The branch received news that we would receive government funding to offset losses due to the pandemic and we have received $10,845.05 which is welcome news. Although as a branch we fared well, particularly due to the generosity of the community in donating to the branch, this money will safeguard against any future pandemic related issues.

As the weather warms up please continue to stay safe, healthy and sane.

Children’s Easter Event

April 3rd

The Ladies Auxiliary is planning an Easter Event for kids up to 12 years old on Saturday, April 3rd at 10am. Covid 19 precautions will be in place. More details to come.

Visit our website:

www.tobermorylegion.org

or see us on Facebook