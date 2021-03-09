Submitted by Lion’s Head

& District Foodbank

There were two fundraising events created by local businesses during the Christmas season to support The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank.

Rural Brand Guru – Niche Strategy and Design hosted an opportunity for Virtual Santa Photos. $5.00 from every photo was donated, for a total of $100.00!

The second fundraiser was “Bundle Up for The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank” organized by Charlene Jordan at Jordan Woodturning. Gift cards worth $20.00 were donated by several local businesses to be auctioned off in bundles. Purchasers of the bundles were generous enough to bid beyond the value of the gift cards! $300.00 was donated to the food bank!

Sponsoring businesses included Patricia Gray Black Spruce Studio, Hair Stranders, Georgian Bay Soapworks, Three Trees Art, Sheila Loewen Wilderness Art, Diva Art, Eco Art Camp, Spa on Six, Rachel’s Restaurant, Random Ranch, Cape Chin Micro-Farm and Jordan Woodturning. Take a moment or two to look up these businesses online.

A very big thank you is sent out to all sponsors and purchasers of the gift card bundles.

Freezer for Food Bank

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank recently received a new 15 cu foot chest freezer, funded by The United Way of Bruce Grey. The freezer was purchased locally from Peninsula Appliances in Ferndale.

The freezer will help the food bank to purchase meat and other perishable foods when they are on sale, getting a bigger bang for your donated dollars!

Thank you to all those that continue to donate to your community food bank. A very special thank you to The United Way for this generous donation!