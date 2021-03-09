Region’s Largest Job Fair Is Going Virtual – March 10th

Media Release

February 8, 2021 – The region’s largest job fair is expanding and moving online to safely connect employers and job seekers. The Grey Bruce Virtual Job Fair will be hosted on Wednesday, March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is now open for employers at grey.ca/job-fair and there is no cost to participate.

Last year, more than 1,000 job seekers and 100 employers attended the in-person job fair from across Grey County and beyond, just before COVID-19 shut everything down.

This year the Grey Bruce Virtual Job Fair will be hosted on an online career platform called connecting job seekers with employers in a seamless experience with one-on-one text and video chats. Employers must register their booth in advance and once registered, can easily set up their booth and customize their profile. Employment service providers will be available to help job seekers update their resumes, build their profile, and highlight their skills for prospective employers. Advance registration for job seekers opens the week of February 15. During the fair, job seekers and employers will have the opportunity to invite the other for a virtual one-on-one meeting.

The 2021 Grey Bruce Virtual Job Fair is a partnership between Grey County, Bruce County, the YMCA Employment Services, VPI Solutions, the Four County Labour Market Planning Board, Georgian College, the City of Owen Sound and Grey Bruce Local Immigration Partnership.

Sponsorship from Communitech, Digital Main Street and FedDev enabled the organizers to waive booth fees for employers, while sponsorship from Regional Tourism Marketing Organization 7 is covering the costs of a digital marketing campaign for the job fair.

Once again, Grey County is working with the Rural Employment Initiative to attract even more potential employees to the job fair and support our local labour challenges. The Rural Employment Initiative works directly with immigrant clients wanting to relocate to rural communities. The Grey Bruce Virtual Job Fair event will not only help connect employers to job seekers, but also highlight our region as a community ready to welcome newcomers.

For questions about the job fair, contact Jacinda Rudolph, Economic Development Officer at Grey County, at [email protected] or call 519-372-0219 ext. 1270.