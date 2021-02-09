By John Francis

A Public Notice from the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie dated January 28, 2021 reads:

“CAO, Bill Jones is leaving Arran-Elderslie to become the CAO for South Bruce Peninsula.

Mr Jones stated “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Arran-Elderslie. The staff, Council and ratepayers have been amazing to work with. I have been offered an incredible opportunity to work in the community where I have lived and raised a family for over 23 years.”

Mr Jones also noted “With the changes to the Corporate structure recently approved by Council, coupled with the highly skilled staff that work for the Municipality, Arran-Elderslie is well equipped to address any current and future needs of its residents and business community.”

Although the Council of Arran-Elderslie is saddened by Bill Jones moving on to a new opportunity, we are thankful for his leadership at Arran-Elderslie and wish him well. To keep all the exciting initiatives currently underway on track, Council is moving quickly with the recruitment process for Mr Jones’ replacement. Mr Jones will remain at Arran-Elderslie as the CAO until March 28, 2021.”

Council, staff and residents at South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) are delighted to have Bill Jones returning to their community. Jones worked at SBP as Public Works Manager for many years before leaving in 2007 to take on the Public Works job at Saugeen Shores. A statement from Mayor Janet Jackson says “He lives here so he knows our community and our slate of projects. He’s the perfect guy for the job and he will hit the ground running. Our staff is thrilled as they’ve missed him terribly since he left us many years ago.”

Bill Jones served as CAO of Northern Bruce Peninsula from 2010 to 2020.