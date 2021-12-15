Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News: Santa’s Early Visit to Lion’s Head

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Santa had a great early visit to Lion’s Head on Friday, December 3rd! Santa was escorted by local fire trucks to his first stop to see all the happy students and staff at Bruce Peninsula District School, where he dropped off candy cane treats for all.

Santa then visited the Golden Dawn Seniors Home where he had a short sing song session, and then went on to see all his friends at the Hayes Apartments, where residents came out, waved and many donated to the local toy drive.

It was a beautiful and memorable day and Santa thanks everyone for the warm reception he received in Lion’s Head! Back to the North Pole for final preparations for the big night ahead!

Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: Santa makes an early visit to Lion’s Head on December 3rd with stops at Bruce Peninsula District School (shown), Golden Dawn and the Hayes Apartments.

First Post-Covid Rotary Bar

Our Rotary Club held a Bar at Rotary Hall for a successful ‘Paint & Sip’ fundraising event coordinated by Jennifer Crawley in support of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation on November 25th. This is the first Rotary Bar held since March 7, 2020 – our last Rotary Bar was held in conjunction with a Curling Bonspiel at Lion’s Head Arena. Profits from Rotary Bars are returned to the local community through a range of projects and initiatives, such as our scholarships program with Bruce Peninsula District High School, so please let us know if we can help by holding a bar for your local fundraiser or event!

L-R: Rotarians Gerry Greig and Bob Spearing bartend for the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation ‘Paint & Sip’ fundraiser held at Rotary Hall on November 25th.

2021 in Review

This was another difficult year for everyone due to the on-going Covid pandemic, and our Rotary Club faced many challenges fundraising in a time of restrictions on social gatherings and requirements for social distancing. Despite these challenges, our Rotary Club has kept active and engaged in the community, seeking out new opportunities for raising funds for our on-going projects and initiatives. Some of our Rotary Club activities over the past year include:

• We held a very successful Green Dinner / No Dinner fundraiser in March in time for St. Patrick’s Day, selling tickets for a draw for prizes.

• We awarded a total of $4,500 in scholarships to five local high school graduates this year.

• We sold ‘Tulips for Polio’, to contribute towards Rotary’s ‘Polio Plus’ campaign to help rid the world of polio.

• We sold pewter Lion’s Head Lighthouse Christmas tree ornaments as a fundraiser in time for the holidays.

• We donated to the Lion’s Head Food Bank.

• We purchased Wreathes for Remembrance Day at local cenotaphs in Lion’s Head and Tobermory.

• We set up and took down tents/canopies for six different community/private events throughout the year.

• We held our first post-Covid Bar at the Rotary Hall in November, the first since March, 2020.

• We organized a Santa Claus Drive-by for children at BPDS and local seniors at Golden Dawn and Hayes Apartments this December.

• As part of the ‘Honey Helps’ project, Rotarian Doug Embleton continues to sell Georgian Bay Honey through his auction store on Main Street, and now offers 2-litre jars for just $25! Profits from this and other Rotary fundraising initiatives are returned to the community, directed to local funding priorities.

Rotary’s accomplishments and successes over the past year are largely due to the warm generosity and wonderful support of our community here in Northern Bruce Peninsula – from all Rotarians, thank you to everyone who has helped us throughout the year!

Rotary wishes everyone Happy Holidays and all the best in 2022!