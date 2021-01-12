Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

Roberta Mielhausen, owner of Bear Tracks Inn & Restaurant in Lion’s Head, and Lioness Bev Miller, Treasurer, pose against a Christmas tree laden with gifts for the Women’s Shelter in Owen Sound. Every Christmas, Ferndale, Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club chooses to donate to those in need and the Women’s Shelter and Food Banks are usually chosen.

Roberta, also a Lioness member, graciously allowed the Lioness Club to drop off gifts for the Women’s Shelter and leave them at her Restaurant. Normally, Lioness donors bring the gifts to the Lion’s Head Legion where the Lioness members have their meetings. Due to the Coronavirus this year, the Lioness club, like other clubs, were unable to have their meetings there so Roberta came through to help us out.

Roberta also sponsored an event on December 12 when every cup of coffee that the restaurant sold that day was donated to assist the Women’s Shelter. Donations of more than $160 went to help the Women’s Shelter in addition to the gifts.

But it wasn’t only the Lioness members who donated gifts. The community also got behind the project as well, bringing their parcels to Roberta’s restaurant.

In addition to all of this, Lioness Connie Tackaberry, who owns His N Her’s Hairstyling in Lion’s Head, also allowed those who wished to donate to leave their parcels at Connie’s salon. Again, many of those who donated were non-members of the Lioness but were happy to help out.

The Lioness members are grateful for the assistance of our community, which helped to make a happier Christmas for the women and children in the Women’s Shelter.

Shortly after the gifts were destined to reach the Women’s Shelter, Bev Miller delivered them in good time for Christmas.