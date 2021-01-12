Letter: Bluewater District School Board Parent Letter Regarding Return To In-Person Learning

January 7, 2021

Dear Parents/Guardians:

As you may have heard in the media today, the provincial government has made the decision to delay the return of Southern Ontario elementary students to in-person learning. Click here to view the provincial media release.

Due to today’s provincial decision, please note the following for Bluewater District School Board:

Elementary

Our originally scheduled return date of Monday, January 11, 2021 for in-person learning has been delayed. Unless otherwise determined by the provincial government, in-person learning will return on Monday, January 25, 2021 when elementary schools reopen to students. In the meantime, all elementary students will continue to engage in full remote learning as they have been doing over the past week.

Secondary

As previously communicated, and unless otherwise determined by the provincial government, in-person learning will return on Monday, January 25, 2021 when secondary schools reopen to students. In the meantime, full remote learning will continue for all secondary students. Dual credit and co-op programs may also continue virtually during this period.

There is no change for elementary and secondary students who are already attending the Remote School as classes will continue as usual.

In-person options will continue to be made available for special education students who have difficulty accessing remote learning.

Student transportation services will now be resuming on January 25, 2021, as opposed to our previously communicated date of January 11, 2021.

Before and after school programs will be resuming on January 25, 2021.

As communicated in my January 6, 2021 letter to parents/guardians, I fully recognize the adjustments involved for many families in pivoting to full remote learning. This is challenging for everyone, and the best advice I can provide to our students and families at this time is to hang on a little longer. Our caring and flexible staff are here for you, and we can and will get through this together. I encourage you to reach out to your support systems, including your child(ren)’s teacher(s) and school administrators, if needed. They will do their best to support you and find answers to your questions.

Thank you again for all that you are doing to support learning during this time. I look forward to seeing our students return to in-person learning.

Sincerely,

Lori Wilder

Director of Education