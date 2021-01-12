Media Release

January 2nd, 2021 – Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation (BPHSF) is thrilled to announce our annual Hooked on Health Lottery has grown! The Peninsula Family Health Team Physicians have joined the Wiarton Family Physicians in graciously providing the cash prizing, which means bigger cash prizes! What a terrific group of healthcare professionals, not only providing excellent healthcare to our community but also supporting BPHS Foundation’s fundraising initiatives.

It is our mission to “keep excellent health care close to home” for residents and visitors of the Bruce Peninsula. This year’s proceeds from Hooked on Health will be directed to life-saving cardiac care. Our Peninsula Hospitals are in need of new defibrillators (three for Wiarton Hospital and two for Lion’s Head Hospital), as well as a number of new transport monitors. This equipment is absolutely essential to ensure better outcomes for patients suffering a cardiac emergency. It is also expensive; the fleet of defibrillators and transport monitors that we need to replace has a total price tag of $138,000.00.

When you purchase a Hooked on Health lottery ticket, not only are you eligible to win one of five great prizes, you’re also contributing toward life-saving cardiac care. Hooked on Health makes us all winners!

There are 4 cash prizes ranging from $1,500.00 to $300.00 to be won, as well as an ipad provided by Bruce Power. The draw will take place at 2pm, February 26 at the Wiarton Hospital. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Josie’s Fashions, Scott’s Home Hardware, Sauble Investment Planning Counsel, Cindy’s Variety, Lloyd’s Smoke Shop and at the BPHSF office in the Allied Professional Building (beside the Wiarton Hospital), or over the phone at (519) 534-5856.