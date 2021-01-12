Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Ukrainian Take Out Dinner February 10

Submitted by Elaine Sinha
Happy New Year! Hands up if you feel like 2021 feels just like 2020; it’s grey and lockdowns continue, but take heart as this is a different year.
Introducing the Take Out Ukrainian Dinner
For the very reasonable price of $25.00 you receive a litre of Borscht, 2 Cabbage Rolls, 8 potato/cheese Perogies, fried bacon and onions on the side, of course. This is enough food for 2 people or one very, very hungry individual.
Tickets need to be purchased in advance by Wednesday, February 3. Phone Rick 226-668-3156 or Elaine 226-387-4231 to purchase tickets, or visit www.tobermorylegion.org under Special Events for additional purchasing info.
The pick up date is Wednesday, February 10 at the branch from 4:00-5:30 pm. Also, this dinner freezes really well, so why not get an extra one for another night when you don’t want to cook.
Poster/Literary Contest Winners
Thank you to all of the students who entered the Poster/Literary Contest. We know that the fall of 2020 was challenging for everyone, our youth included. Also, thank you to our judges.
Here are the winners of this year’s contest:
Primary B/W poster
1. Mairin Harpur
2. Aria Pitul
3. Autumn Liverance
Primary Colour Poster
1. Thomas Hofstrand
2. Autumn Liverance
Junior B/W Poster
1. Lena Hofstrand
2. Ivalu Leishman-Brocklebank
3. Kyle Vanderkoog
Junior Colour Poster
1. Lena Hofstrand
2. Kaylin McAfee
3. Maiya Peacock
Junior Poem
1. Avery Andress
2. Ivalu Leishman-Brocklebank
3. Caysie Stewart
Junior Essay
1. Avery Andress
