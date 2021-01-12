Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Ukrainian Take Out Dinner February 10

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Happy New Year! Hands up if you feel like 2021 feels just like 2020; it’s grey and lockdowns continue, but take heart as this is a different year.

Introducing the Take Out Ukrainian Dinner

For the very reasonable price of $25.00 you receive a litre of Borscht, 2 Cabbage Rolls, 8 potato/cheese Perogies, fried bacon and onions on the side, of course. This is enough food for 2 people or one very, very hungry individual.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance by Wednesday, February 3. Phone Rick 226-668-3156 or Elaine 226-387-4231 to purchase tickets, or visit www.tobermorylegion.org under Special Events for additional purchasing info.

The pick up date is Wednesday, February 10 at the branch from 4:00-5:30 pm. Also, this dinner freezes really well, so why not get an extra one for another night when you don’t want to cook.

Poster/Literary Contest Winners

Thank you to all of the students who entered the Poster/Literary Contest. We know that the fall of 2020 was challenging for everyone, our youth included. Also, thank you to our judges.

Here are the winners of this year’s contest:

Primary B/W poster

1. Mairin Harpur

2. Aria Pitul

3. Autumn Liverance

Primary Colour Poster

1. Thomas Hofstrand

2. Autumn Liverance

Junior B/W Poster

1. Lena Hofstrand

2. Ivalu Leishman-Brocklebank

3. Kyle Vanderkoog

Junior Colour Poster

1. Lena Hofstrand

2. Kaylin McAfee

3. Maiya Peacock

Junior Poem

1. Avery Andress

2. Ivalu Leishman-Brocklebank

3. Caysie Stewart

Junior Essay

1. Avery Andress

Visit our website www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.