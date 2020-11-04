Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Remembrance Day Ceremony

Submitted by Jo Lane

On November 11th, the Legion will offer a Facebook Live presentation of the National Remembrance Day ceremony and the traditional host broadcaster CBC will also cover the commemoration.

For the first time, spectators are discouraged from attending in person due to limited space and requirement to physically distance.

Prior to the Branch #290 ceremony, all wreaths will be pre-layed by myself and Sgt at Arms Chris McCoy, and 1 or 2 volunteers.

11am at the Centotaph will consist of the Colour Guard, headed by Sgt at Arms, Flag attendant, Padre Rev. Brad, Videographer, music volunteer and piper. The act of Remembrance will be carried out by these volunteers wearing masks and social distancing 2m apart. It will then be posted on the Facebook page RCL Branch 290.

Wreaths will remain at the Cenotaph for 24 hours however, high winds and weather could factor in.

Poppies

Because of the challenges presented by Covid-19 restrictions, Legion branches are discouraged from placing volunteers at business entrances.

Traditional Poppy boxes will accept coins and donors will receive poppies as usual. Boxes will be placed in the usual places around the village.

You can reach out to me at any time: Jo Lane 519-270-7034 or email sewitseams2b@hotmail.com

Thank you for your continued support. “We Will Remember Them”