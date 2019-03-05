Lion’s Head Legion Br 202 Valentine’s Dinner & Silent Auction Sold-Out Event

Submitted by Sharron Colter

Lion’s Head Legion Br 202, Co-Secretary

The Lion’s Head Legion held a Valentine’s Dinner which included homemade cabbage rolls thanks to the organizers and hosts, Wayne and Barb Morningstar. The tickets for the dinner sold out very quickly and the weather co-operated. There are many Legion Branch members to thank for their help including the six servers, Donald Colter, George Bowman, Rick Nolk, Fred Van Tooren, Rick Witherspoon and Kim White. Rick Witherspoon also greeted everyone at the door. There were many helping hands in the kitchen including Wayne and Barb Morningstar, Susan and Dave Uren, Pat Witherspoon and dishwasher helpers Kim White and Rick Nolk.

A special thank you is also sent to Sue Halliday for printing the tickets and the ticket sellers, Fred and Jean Van Tooren, Wayne and Barb Morningstar and Don and Sharron Colter. During and after the dinner people were able to bid on the Silent Auction items that were donated by local businesses and Legion Branch and Ladies Auxiliary members. The Silent Auction was organized and convened by Sharron Colter and Susan Uren. Donors for the Silent Auction included: George Bowman, Marydale’s Family Restaurant, Katemma’s Diner, Rod Quesnel, Susan Uren, Mom’s Pizza Takeout, Scott’s Home Hardware, Peninsula Pharmacy, Ann & Guy Aubin, Ferndale Appliances, Violet Linyard, Jim & Sue Halliday, Leona McCarthy, Rick & Pat Witherspoon, Peninsula Overhead Door, Wilson’s Home Hardware, Wayne & Barb Morningstar, Don & Sharron Colter, Fred & Jean Van Tooren, Jean & Ken Diebel, Ferndale Pet Supplies, Dennis Wharton, Alice Sear, Rachel’s Bakery & 50’s Diner, Bonnie Ashcroft, Ferndale Sun Go Judy &Colleen, Dave Bakewell, RONA Miller Lake, Alan Partridge, Louise’s Hair Care, Mo Ready, Granddad’s Attic, Handicraft House, and Cindy Bricker.

A successful community event requires many volunteers, supporters and donors. Thank you to everyone for making this event such a huge success.