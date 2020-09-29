Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Meat Draw and Early Bird Renewal

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

…. And now, at last, the news that many have been waiting for (drum roll), the Covid Cup was won by Elaine Sinha. Sources say she is still speechless; enjoy it while it lasts, folks. Thank you to Brad Inglis, Daryl Cowell and Rick Lane for donating the gift certificate and great thanks to all who participated as $2,300.00 was donated to the legion.

Meat Draw October 3rd

And now, all kidding aside, the real news is that there will be a MEAT DRAW on Saturday, October 3, 2020. However, there are some Covid safety precautions we must undertake. You have to be a card carrying legion member to attend, you have to wear a mask when not seated, ensure physical distancing and the capacity for the legion for this event is 30 people. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and close at 6 p.m. Individuals should be prepared to wait in line (nothing new) and perhaps be turned away if seating capacity is reached.

Early Bird Membership Renewal

So, in order to keep your membership current, you should make sure you renew it. This can be done with cash or better yet e-transfer to: donate@tobermorylegion.org

Remember that by renewing, you support the local branch and programs, receive the Legion magazine, maintain years of continuous service, keep your account in good standing. Also, if you don’t renew in a timely fashion, like yesterday, you will hear from Rick. You have been warned.

Thank you

A huge thank you from the Executive and the Membership goes out to Kurt Robbins for tidying up the grounds around the parking lot. It looks much better. Also, a thank you to Mark and Debbie Thornton for planting some hostas on the berm beside the ramp. Thank you Kurt, Mark and Debbie!

Hoping that everyone remains, safe, healthy and sane.

Upcoming Events:

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.