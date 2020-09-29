Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 Lion’s Head: Plans Underway For Remembrance Day Services

Submitted by Richard Smith, Br 202 President

Because of the corona virus, the plans for the Remembrance Day Services are slightly different this year. Our plan follows the one that will be used by Dominion Command at the National Cenotaph in Ottawa.

Wreaths are to be laid prior to the service. Those wishing to place a wreath personally can do so after the ceremony. The Colour Party will consist of the Canadian Flag and the Legion Flag. They will be drummed in to the cenotaph from approximately a block away. All flag bearers will be two metres apart. The Legion Chaplain will preside over the service. The Regal Party will consist of the President of Branch 202, and the President of the Ladies’ Auxiliary.

All participants will maintain a two meter distance from each other and wear masks. Spectators are discouraged from attending due to limited space.

The service for Monument Corners will follow the same procedure as Lion’s Head.