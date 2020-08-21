Government Of Canada Adds 95 Acres Of Land To Bruce Peninsula National Park

New Addition To National Park Is Home To Several Species At Risk

News Release

August 20, 2020 Tobermory, Ontario Parks Canada Agency – Canada’s network of protected areas plays an important role in helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change and contributing to the recovery of species at risk. That’s why the Government of Canada is protecting Canada’s lands and oceans, leaving a legacy for future generations.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the Government of Canada has purchased a 95-acre property in the Northern Bruce Peninsula. The property, which is mostly vacant forested land bordering a small lake with a provincially rare fen wetland, will be added to Bruce Peninsula National Park, contributing to the completion of the park.

Map of Bruce Peninsula National Park showing the newly purchased 95-acre property just north of Dyers Bay Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

This forested land is home to several species at risk, including the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, Round-leaved Ragwort and Dwarf Lake Iris. Future plans for the property will be guided by Bruce Peninsula National Park’s Management Plan.

Parks Canada is currently undertaking a process to renew the park’s management plan, and public and Indigenous consultations will be an important part of this process that will help shape the future of the park, including this property. It is through the management planning process that the use of lands is determined. Through its Budget 2018, the Government of Canada is investing more than $1.3 billion through the Nature Legacy initiative to work with partners to increase Canada’s network of protected areas, provide safe havens for wildlife and help respond to the impacts of climate change.

“Bruce Peninsula National Park is home to many endangered species, offers spectacular opportunities for Canadians to connect with their natural heritage, and holds cultural significance to the Saugeen Ojibway Nation. The acquisition of this property will help Parks Canada continue its important work helping vital ecosystems and contributing to the recovery of species at risk.” The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Quick Facts

• In 2018, the Government of Canada purchased the Driftwood Cove property with a contribution from the Bruce Trail Conservancy, adding 3,272 acres to Bruce Peninsula National Park.

• Bruce Peninsula National Park is within the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation.

• Since the establishment of Bruce Peninsula National Park in 1987, Parks Canada has added over 14,180 acres of land, acquired on a willing seller-willing buyer basis. Located within four hours of several major cities, Bruce Peninsula National Park provides opportunities for many urban and new Canadians to discover and connect with nature. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Bruce Peninsula National Park website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.

• Parks Canada protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 47 national parks, 171 national historic sites, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.