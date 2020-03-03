Submitted by Ron Wheeler

On Sunday 23rd of February, members of the Ferndale Lion’s Head Lions Club met with the North Bruce Fire Department during a weekend training session. Lions Club President, Brian Allen presented a cheque for $5000 to Lou Miedema for their fundraising to purchase a side by side UTV to be used in Search and Rescue operations.

The Lions Club would like to challenge all the other service clubs on the peninsula to join them in their donation and make this much needed piece of equipment 100% funded by the clubs in the area.

Ferndale Lion’s Head Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Ferndale Legion.

For more information contact club secretary Dave Raich at dtraich@eastlink.ca or [519] 592-5780 OR Ron Wheeler at rwheels58@hotmail.com or [519] 793-3828.