Bruce Peninsula Calendar Featuring Local Photographer Ethan Meleg Raises Over $10,000 for Lion’s Head Daycare

By Marianne Wood



The Bruce Peninsula Family Centre daycare in Lion’s Head’s largest fundraiser of 2018 was able to raise over $10,000.00 to help keep childcare costs affordable for local families.

Thanks to the generosity of local photographer Ethan Meleg, who donated all the photos for the calendar, the inaugural fundraising initiative raised well beyond our expectations!

The community support we received and the willingness of local businesses to support this fundraiser was overwhelming. It reminded us what a wonderful community we have.



We could not have done this without the following community partners: Scott’s Home Hardware, Wilson’s Home Hardware, Rona Miller Lake, Marydale’s, Aunt Donkeys, The Dandelion, Lion’s Head Pharmacy, Hellyer’s Foodland, Peacock’s Foodland, FDI, Garden and Thyme, FotoArt Owen Sound, Reader’s Haven, The Sweet Shoppe, Tobermory Press, Owen Sound Transportation Company, Peninsula Family Health Team, The Waterview Resort, The Chocolate Garden, and everyone who supported our community by purchasing a calendar online and instore.

A huge thank you to Ethan Meleg and his partner, Tammy Sherman (the brains of the operation), who facilitated the organization and distribution of all the calendars, and literally went door-to-door to collect the money raised. We cannot thank you enough for all your hard work!