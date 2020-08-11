Submitted by Darlene Myles

With the onset of COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, the Food Bank needed to find a new location for hamper distribution. The food items were quickly moved next door to The Pentecostal Country Church on Highway 6, just south of Ferndale. This has been a great location for the Food Bank, allowing us to promote social distancing and safe pickup of food hampers. Recently, the Country Church Board agreed to allow us to stay permanently at this location. Many thanks to Connie Stewart at The Revival Centre, who, for many years, provided free accommodation for the Food Bank. The Food Bank also has new signage which you can see in the picture with volunteer Sheryl Roberts.

Youth Donate to Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Two cousins, Sahara Weatherhead and Elise Stewart were not able to go on a grade 8 trip this year due to COVID-19. The class was to sell chocolate bars to raise money for their trip. Sahara and Elise sold their bars and donated the proceeds to the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. Special thanks to both young ladies for their generosity!

Recently the Food Bank received 20 Emergency Food Boxes created in partnership by Feed Ontario and Food Banks Canada. Special thanks to Ida Wylie of the Wiarton Salvation Army Food Bank for delivering the boxes to our Food Bank. We are also grateful for the toilet paper, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer provided through The United Way and Habitat for Humanity. Community donations continue to come in which is always helpful!