Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: Stunt Driving Continues

JULY 23 – Between Monday, July 20, 2020 and Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Grey Bruce OPP charged another five (5) motorists with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA) in Grey and Bruce counties.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• July 22 – 8:26 a.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 40 year old from Scarborough, ON.

• July 22 – 3:02 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 66 year old from Oakville, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• July 20 – 7:37 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP received a traffic complaint involving a white suv on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula. The complaint stated that this driver was driving aggressively at high rates of speed. Police located and stopped this vehicle that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 21 year old from Sarnia, ON.

• July 21 – 2:25 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a blue suv on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula, that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 18 year old from Scarborough, ON.

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON)

• July 21 – 9:07 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 10, near Flesherton, in Grey Highlands, that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 21 year old from Brampton, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to report unsafe driving, including excessive speeding and aggressive driving.

27 MORE STUNT DRIVERS CHARGED IN GREY-BRUCE

JULY 20 – Between Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 19, 2020 Grey Bruce OPP charged the following 27 motorists with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA) on Highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a silver car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 29 year old from Brampton, ON.

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black sport utility vehicle (suv) on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 22 year old from Toronto, ON.

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 58 year old from Markham, ON.

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 38 year old from Mississauga, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black suv on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 35 year old from Campbellville, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 39 year old from Brampton, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white suv on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 48 year old from Maple, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 28 year old from Montreal, Quebec.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 23 year old from London, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey suv on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 20 year old from Newmarket, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white suv on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 18 year old from Richmond Hill, ON.

July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 32 year old from Oshawa, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 30 year old from London, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a blue mini-van on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 25 year old from North York, ON.

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 150 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 58 year old from Mississauga, ON.

• July 19 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 27 year old from Oshawa, ON.

• July 19 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey suv on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 45 year old from Toronto, ON.

• July 19 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a blue car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 48 year old from Milton, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white suv on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 45 year old from Markham, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white suv on Bruce Road 9, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 25 year old from St. Laurent, Quebec.

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black suv on Highway 6, near Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 25 year old from Cambridge, ON.

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a silver car on Highway 6, in the Village of Ferndale, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 125 km/h in this posted 60 km/h Community Safety Zone speed limit. The driver was a 21 year old from Inglewood, ON.

• July 19 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 26 year old from Mississauga, ON.

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white suv on Highway 6, near the Bury Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 24 year old from Mississauga, ON.

• July 19 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 21 year old from Niagara Falls, ON.

(SOUTHGATE, ON)

• July 17 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a blue pick-up truck on Highway 6, near

Varney, in Southgate, that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 28 year old from Hanover, ON.

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON)

• July 18 – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a red mini-van on Highway 10, near Flesherton, in Grey Highlands that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 41 year old from Richmond Hill, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

6 MORE STUNT DRIVERS CHARGED ON BRUCE PENINSULA

JULY 16 – On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the following six motorists with stunt driving – 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act on Highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• 12:59 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 51 year old from Kemble, ON.

• 1:50 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a brown car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 23 year old from Richmond Hill, ON.

• 2:23 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 19 year old from Etobicoke, ON.

• 2:43 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped two motor vehicles that were racing on Highway 6, near Red Bay Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that were both travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The drivers were a 61 year old from Etobicoke, ON and a 52 year old from London, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• 4:05 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a blue car on Highway 6, near Bruce Road 9, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 20 year old from Barrie, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

GREY BRUCE OPP SEARCHING FOR STOLEN TRUCK & TRAILER

Trailer recovered, truck is still outstanding (CHATSWORTH, ON) – On May 24, 2020, Officers responded to a theft of an enclosed trailer from a residence in Varney, Ontario, in the Municipality of West Grey. The trailer was removed from the property by a newer model black Ford F-150, believed to be stolen from another location. The trailer is a 2016 dual axle, 18’ X 6’ enclosed trailer. The trailer was originally black, but may have been altered or painted.

These vehicles were believed to be in the Bruce Peninsula area and hidden from public view.

On July 14, 2020, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, along with members of the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, recovered a stolen trailer at a residence at North Shore Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula. The trailer contained a partially built custom motorcycle and an assortment of motorcycle parts. The trailer and its contents had a total value $14,000.

When the trailer was recovered the appearance had been painted to disguise it from police.

A male party has been arrested for the offence. The truck still remains outstanding. A Photo is attached of truck and trailer.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the outstanding truck.

DRIVER FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On July 14, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. a Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer approached the driver of a grey sport utility vehicle (suv) in the Wiarton detachment public area parking lot. The officer detected a strong odour of Cannabis emanating from this vehicle and approached and spoke with the driver about this smell. The driver became very agitated, refused to identify themselves and sped out of the parking lot.

An officer located this vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 6 and activated their cruiser emergency lights. The driver failed to stop for police and continued driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the involved vehicle a short time later parked on Lakeshore Boulevard in Sauble Beach, ON. The driver was arrested without further incident. The vehicle was searched and a small quantity of Cannabis was located inside the vehicle.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 30 year old from South Bruce Peninsula, ON with the following offences:

-Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, section 320.13(1) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Flight from peace officer, section 320.17 CC

-Drive vehicle with Cannabis readily available, section 12(1) Cannabis Control Act

-Driver fail to surrender licence, section 33(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

-Drive motor vehicle – no licence, section 32(1), HTA

-Race a motor vehicle – stunt, section 172(1) HTA

-Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, section 7(5)(a) HTA

-Fail to surrender insurance card, section 3(1) Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

This driver was issued a 7 day drivers licence suspension and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound, Ontario on September 24, 2020.

8 MORE STUNT DRIVERS CHARGED ON BRUCE PENINSULA

JULY 15 – On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Grey Bruce OPP charged the following eight motorists with stunt driving – 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act on Highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• 11:04 a.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 155 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was 24 year old from Cambridge, ON.

• 12:52 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 25 year old from Waterloo, ON.

• 2:45 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black sport utility vehicle (suv) on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 39 year old from Toronto, ON.

• 5:18 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a silver car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 26 year old from North York, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

• 1:04 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black pick-up truck on Highway 6, near Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 150 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 44 year old from Dorchester, ON.

• 2:03 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a pair of silver cars that were racing together on Highway 6, near Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that were travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The drivers were a 35 year old and a 40 year old, both were from Toronto, ON.

• 8:53 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey car on Highway 6, near Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 25 year old from London, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

IMPAIRED STUNT DRIVER REMOVED FROM HWY 6

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On July 11, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a southbound blue car for excessive speeding on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula. This vehicle was travelling over 175 kilometres per hour (km/h), more than twice the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

While Officers were speaking with the driver, the accused showed signs of impairment and failed the approved roadside screening device test. The driver was arrested for being impaired while operating a motor vehicle and transported to Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton for a breath test. The results of the breath test was over twice the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Mayson CARSON, 60 years-of-age, from Sarnia, ON with the following offences:

-operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-operation of a motor vehicle while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80, section 320.14(1)(b) CC

-race a motor vehicle – 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit, section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act

The accused had their drivers licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and will be impounded for 7 days.

The accused has been released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on September 17, 2020.