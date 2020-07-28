Media Release

The Sauble Beach Sunset Cruisers will be hosting a Bruce Peninsula Classic Car Run on Sunday, August 9, 2020 and the public is invited to come out to view this unique travelling car show.

This event will have a “shotgun start” at 1:00 PM sharp from at least four locations. The gathering points will be the Sauble Beach Community Centre, Wiarton Keppel Airport, Port Elgin’s Plex Centre and the Lion’s Head Arena. A classic car includes an antique, collector car, modified street rods, or any vehicle whose owner has a particular passion.

This rain or shine event will make a circle route which will include Sauble Falls Parkway as it leads north through Red Bay, Howdenvale and stopping for a break at Pike Bay. From there it will go east to Highway 6 and then north to Ferndale and east to Lion’s Head where the vehicles will do a “slow stroll” down the Main street and past the Golden Dawn Nursing Home for the benefit of the residents there. Drivers are invited to take another break at this location before continuing south along the East Road to the village of Colpoys and then to Wiarton. The route through town will begin at the north end of McNaughton Street to Frank Street then go east. They will perform another “Slow Stroll” past the Gateway Haven Nursing Home and then gather at the Wiarton Keppel Airport before looping back past the home once more and from there disperse to their home communities.

“The event is expected to take each vehicle about three hours to complete,” says Sauble Beach event organizer Morley Lymburner. “It should create a steady flow of well spaced out vehicles for folks to view. Having a ‘shotgun start’ means each vehicle will begin and end at the particular starting point they came from.

Lymburner points out the route selected includes some of the most picturesque parts of the Bruce Peninsula. The charm of Pike Bay is reminiscent of a typical Maritime fishing village while Lion’s Head retains its historical charms reflecting the region’s early years of fishing and lumbering. The winding East road takes you past farm lands carved out of rock and bush by hardy pioneers eking out an existence and lifestyle not even imagined today.

“This has been a particularly challenging year for folks all over the country,” says Dave Middleton of Kincardine. “Hardest hit have been our elderly and those courageous people who care for them. We would like this run to be a tribute to them and all emergency services personnel. When you see these vehicles encourage them on when they honk their horns in appreciation.”

This year has been also a challenging year for many charities. Organizers of this event have selected Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers as the featured charity for recognition. Anyone wishing to show their appreciation for this event are encouraged to make a donation by going to https://www.crimestop-gb.org. Funds generated here will be monitored and used as a barometer of popularity for future similar events in Grey Bruce Counties.