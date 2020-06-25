Tobermory Quilters Busy Helping Community During Covid-19

Submitted by Jennifer Dewey

First there were rumblings, and then Covid-19 was our new reality. At least the threat of it was real and it continues today. But Glenna Reynolds and the Tobermory Quilters’ group got busy. Personal Protective Equipment was available for health care workers on the Peninsula’s front lines in hospitals, but the community needed more to protect ourselves and others from the deadly virus.

And so the hum of sewing machines began. Unable to work together in our usual weekly quilt group space, we dove into our individual home stashes of fabrics, threads, elastic, and even shoelaces, buttons and yarns to initially create cloth masks in all shapes and sizes: for the staff of the Family Health Teams, Lion’s Head Hospital, Golden Dawn Nursing Home, and for ourselves, our families and friends.

Through Canada Sews, a national organization of volunteers who provide scrub caps, gowns, headbands and ear savers, we have sewn and provided PPE to staff at Peacock’s Foodland, The Princess Hotel, Primary Place Day Care (when it reopens), and for patients on chemotherapy. Most recently we have been working with Canada Sews Grey-Bruce, making medical-grade masks that can be sterilized for hospital use.

The Tobermory Quilters have been pleased to take part in the effort to keep our community safe.

Stay well, everyone! And remember: wear a mask, maintain a distance of 6 feet or more between people, and wash your hands often. We are all in this fight together!