Submitted by Elaine Sinha

On Sunday, June 14 there was a service held at Dunk’s Bay cemetery to mark Decoration Day. Due to on going restrictions regarding social gathering and the fact that a number of Executive were called back to work, the colour party commenced with the flags in place. However, it was a full ceremony with Padre Brad Inglis presiding and the service was streamed live on the branch’s Facebook account. There were a few community members who were present and a number took advantage of the live stream. Thank you. The video can still be viewed.

Currently, the branch remains closed due to the fact that we would only be able to have individuals on the patio, which is not large. The Executive continues to monitor and discuss the ever changing criteria from the government surrounding when and how safely to open. That day will come and we the Executive want to ensure safety and success.

Until then please stay safe, healthy and sane.