By John Francis

With conditions and regulations changing with breathtaking speed, Northern Bruce Peninsula’s residents, businesses and governments are constantly improvising.

Take the south side of Tobermory Harbour for example. The water level has risen so high that the harbour’s south wall has been underwater several times.

Manager of Community Services Ryan Deska noticed that when the water level is that high, you could not access parking spaces along that side of the harbour without driving into the water. It would be pretty easy, he realized, to back over the harbour wall if you didn’t know it was there. A few days earlier, at an MNBP Council Meeting, Councillors Smokey Golden and Megan Myles had pointed out that Tobermory needed more picnic tables because with restaurants only serving take-out, there was no place for people to eat.

The obvious solution was implemented very quickly — a row of tables and porta-potties and a barricade the dive boat operators can move aside to service their boats.

In an interview, Deska explained that he held a Zoom meeting with Tobermory businesses and stakeholders on June 11.

At that meeting, almost everybody agreed that it was a good idea to close some parking in favour of more recreational space. The flooding along the south wall just provided the perfect opportunity.

Some other parking areas may also be temporarily re-purposed.

In the same spirit of finding ways to accommodate, garbage containers suddenly sprang up in countless locations around the municipality.

The June 8 Council Meeting also saw the formal approval of the Municipality’s new Climate Action Committee. The Committee will consist of Community Volunteer Members Mike Campbell, Glen Estill, Rod Layman, Arlene Kennedy, Barbara Reuber and Terri Munn, plus Parks Canada Representative Brian McHattie and Councillor Megan Myles (with Councillor Jamie Mielhausen as alternate).

The hoped-for visit to Dyers Bay and Cabot Head by an engineer from Department of Fisheries and Oceans was delayed, which means that repairs to Dyers Bay Government Dock and Cabot Head Road are both facing further delays.