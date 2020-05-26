OPP Report: Firearms Charges Laid After Confrontation in Northern Bruce

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 21, 2020 at 10:18 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons occurrence at Corey Crescent in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Following an argument involving several parties, one person displayed a firearm in a threatening nature.

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 19 year old male from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

-Three counts of Handle firearm in a careless manner, section 86 of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Pointing a firearm, section 87 of the Criminal Code (CC);

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 22, 2020.

OPP LAY CHARGES, ASSAULT AND UTTERING DEATH THREATS

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 20th, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a campground at Highway 6 near Tobermory, in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

OPP officers attended and located a person who had sustained an injury to their face. The victim was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

During the investigation, officers arrested a suspect who had assaulted the victim with physical force.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 32 year old male from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with assault, section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) and uttering death threats, section 264(1) CC.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice on May 21, 2020.

PERSON ARRESTED FOLLOWING A ROBBERY AND B&E

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 16, 2020 at 5:45 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a robbery at a gas station in Ferndale, at Highway 6 in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

A person attended the business when it was opening for the day and assaulted an employee and attempted to gain entry to the business. The suspect was gone from the scene when officers arrived.

A short time later, OPP officers received a call for a break and enter in progress at a residence at Highway 6 near Miller Lake. A person, matching the suspect’s description from the robbery, was arrested by officers at the scene of the break and enter.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 29 year old male from Northern Bruce Peninsula with the following offences,

-Robbery with violence, section 343(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, section 348(1)(a) CC

-Operation of motor vehicle while impaired – alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2020.

TWO STUNT DRIVERS STOPPED ON HWY 6

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – On May 17, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling Highway 6, Georgian Bluffs in Grey County when two cars were observed travelling together at a high rate of speed. Both cars were stopped by OPP for stunt driving.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged both drivers, a 27 year old from South Bruce Peninsula, with stunt driving-50km/h or more over posted speed limit, section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and a 22 year old from South Bruce Peninsula, with stunt driving-50km/h or more over posted speed limit, section 172(1) HTA.

Both drivers lost their driver’s licences for 7 days, their vehicles for 7 days and they received court dates to answer to the charges.

GREY BRUCE OPP, VICTORIA DAY WEEKEND

(CHATSWORTH, ON) – Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling the highways around Grey and Bruce County this Victoria Day weekend.

The number of vehicles on the area highways was noticeably less than past May long weekends, still some drivers made the decision not to drive responsibly.

OPP officers responded to 15 traffic complainants called in by concerned citizens.

86 Provincial Offence Notices were issued, the majority of the tickets issued were for speeding offences. Four drivers were stopped and charged from stunt driving, 50 kilometres an hour or more over the posted speed limit.

STUNT DRIVER STOPPED ON HIGHWAY 6

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 13, 2020 at 5:35 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patrolling Highway 6 north of Pike Bay Road, stopped a (white) car travelling over 160 kilometres an hour (km/h) in an 80 km/h speed limit.

The Driver, a 23 year old from Scarborough, was charged with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over posted speed limit, section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 7 days, the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused has received a court date to answer to the charge.

PREVENTABLE ROAD FATALITIES UP

As the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) looks toward Canada Road Safety Week (May 12-18, 2020), it is reporting an increase in road fatalities as well as the leading behaviours linked to the deaths, which are the very focus of the national campaign.

As of May 4, 2020, 71 people have died in fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. This time last year, there were 61 deaths.

While speed is linked to the highest number of fatalities (17 this year), inattentive-related deaths (12) have seen the most significant spike and are up 300 per cent over last year.

All other leading traffic fatality causal factors are up, as are fatal collisions and pedestrian deaths:

OPP traffic data

2020/2019 Change

-Number of fatal collisions 63 UP 10.5 %

-Persons killed 71 UP 16.4 %

-Speed-related fatalities 17 UP 13.3 %

-(Lack of) seat belt-related fatalities 15 UP 25.0 %

-Inattentive-related fatalities 12 UP 300.0 %

-Alcohol/drug-related fatalities 12 UP 20.0 %

-Pedestrians fatalities 14 UP 75.0 %

“Drivers need to carefully consider the main behaviours and actions that are linked to the many lives lost on our roads every year. Fatigue and prescription drug use are forms of impaired driving. Aggressive driving isn’t just about speeding, it includes tailgating and other unsafe maneuvers. Distracted driving isn’t just about cell phones, it’s also about programming your GPS or eating behind the wheel. Safe drivers mean safe roads. Drive like your life depends on it, because it does.” — OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson, Commander, Highway Safety Division.

During Canada Road Safety Week (May 12-18, 2020) the OPP is joining police services across Canada, ensuring drivers and other roads users are helping to keep roads safe.

QUICK FACTS

• A total of 335 people died in 304 fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in 2019.

• The OPP responded to 74,771 collisions last year, marking a five-year high.

• Canada Road Safety Week supports Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with these investigations, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.