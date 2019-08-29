Dr Blau Recognized with Regional Education Award For Mentorship

Submitted by Pamela Loughlean

Dr. Elaine Blau of the Peninsula Family Health Team was recently recognized with the 2019 Regional Education Award for Mentorship from the Queen’s University Family Medicine Program.

This award recognizes a physician who is a role model in supporting, encouraging and promoting educational, professional and personal development to medical learners.

When conferring the award on Dr. Blau, the review panel shared a quote from a recent medical student. “Dr. Blau embodies all the qualities a mentor should have: patience, engagement, thoughtfulness and honesty”.

Congratulations Dr. Blau!