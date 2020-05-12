Ferndale, Lion’s Head & District Lioness Continue to Give at a Safe Distance

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

The Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lioness Club is once again helping our community. This time our members voted to donate $1,000 to a great cause; the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief Fund. And what better cause could it be, given that all of us will most likely need hospital attention at some point.

Obviously, the Lioness are following the need for social distance at this time, so no presentation is involved. Instead, our Treasurer, Bev Miller, put the cheque in the mail to April Patry, who is head of Administration for the BPHS Foundation in Wiarton.

Normally, the BPHSF holds fundraising events to assist both Wiarton and Lion’s Head hospitals when there is a need for new beds, stretchers, and other needs. This year they are unable to undertake fundraising events during these difficult times. The Covid-19 Relief Fund is a way to help the Foundation keep our hospitals functioning the way they should.

According to April Patry of the BPHS Foundation, the people of the Bruce Peninsula and other nearby communities have quickly and generously responded to the call for support of our local, front-line healthcare workers, and to support our healthcare system through this pandemic. “Many individuals and businesses have donated to the BPHSF Covid-19 Relief Fund” says Ms Patry. “Over 100 of our Covid-19 Relief signs of support (and counting) of this fund have been staked from Georgian Bluffs to Tobermory, and over $40,000 has been raised to date” she said.

“As this crisis is unfolding in real time, we do not know yet what the Covid-19 related capital needs will be, but we are certain that Government funding will be unable to cover it all. So far, the Covid-19 Relief Fund has supported the purchase of PPE for hospital staff, hearty lunches for Peninsula Hospitals’ staff catered by Bear Tracks Inn & Restaurant and Northern Confections, as well as iPads for patients to visit with loved ones via facetime. We are all flying by the seat of our pants here, but we are doing it well, and we are doing it together”. said Ms Patry.

For those who wish to contribute to this very worthy cause, a donation of $20 or more will result in a volunteer who will arrive at your door with a Covid-19 Relief Fund Sign to be put on your lawn to show your support.

There are various ways to donate. You can send a cheque to BPHS, 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, Ontario, N0H 2T0, or if you prefer, you may call 519-379-3449, or donate online at bphsfoundation.com