Submitted by Nancy Forgrave,

Bruce Peninsula Hospice Inc.

We celebrate Mother Nature with the arrival of more song birds and the blooming of the happy little crocus. But our hearts ache as well, with a longing to ‘get out there’ and enjoy. We have had our heart-strings pulled of late with the moving stories of individuals dying alone and families and friends unable to come together to grieve. Maybe that story is yours or maybe you have your own particular circumstance that raises fear and grips the heart. We now have a heightened awareness and sensitivity to the needs of the dying and bereaved. But these challenging times can be returned with offerings of hope. How can we lighten our hearts, respond with compassion and offer support to our community?

Bruce Peninsula Hospice invites you to the 8th Annual Hike for Hospice

Yes, it will take a little more imagination this year as Covid-19 is keeping us home with reduced opportunity to engage in community. You may remember in previous years we organized hikes at four different locations. Well, that’s not going to happen, but we are counting on you for imaginative ways to take the steps virtually.

We are ready to go, you can join thousands across the country to raise funds for local hospice palliative care and bereavement services. By registering on line at bphospice.ca/hike you can participate as a Virtual Hiker! You will be able to reach out to friends and family using our online fundraising page to collect donations.

The hike this year is as much about mental health as it is about fundraising. Get people together virtually and do something fun. Why not take a walk around your neighbourhood, in your garden, on a treadmill, or an indoor circuit? Try a walking meditation to remember those loved ones who are fragile or have died. Make a lawn sign or window board. Send us a photo and comment and we will post it on the BPH Virtual Hike for Hospice webpage… (send your photo to info@bphospice.ca)

For the protection of everyone’s health and safety when walking, please follow the Public Health direction that it is important to maintain the recommended physical distance.

We are grateful to our Hike for Hospice 2020 Sponsors: Ebel Quarries Inc., Middlebro’ & Stevens Wiarton Office and Tim Hortons.

Thank you to each and every person who has in past years made a pledge to one of our hikers, enabling our volunteers to support over 100 individuals yearly on their journey through illness or grief. Pledges this year can be made online at bphospice.ca/hike and directed to a Virtual hiker, by e-transfer to bpaccounts@bphospice.ca or by mail to 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, ON N0H 2T0. You can also contact Bruce Peninsula Hospice at info@bphospice.ca or 519-534-1260 x 5612 for more details. Thank you!

The reality is that the demands on hospice for bereavement services are starting to increase in many areas and we can anticipate that the same will happen here in the coming months. Your participation will help to support local individuals and their families coping with serious illness or grief.

We at Bruce Peninsula Hospice continue to serve our clients with virtual supports and we need your help to stay