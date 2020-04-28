By Joanne Rodgers,

The Peninsula Family Health Team, together with community members, brainstormed ideas on how to assist seniors in the area. One measure was to issue seniors with a Red Green sign to indicate their well-being or need for assistance. The Green side has a Happy Face icon to indicate all is well. The Red, is displayed if the resident requires some assistance of a non-emergency nature such as pharmacy pick-up or grocery supplies. The signs were paid for by the Peninsula Family Health Team.

For any emergency or health related concerns, residents were advised to contact 911 or their doctor directly depending on the severity.

Marydale Ashcroft says the two main objectives of the Red Green Signs are to keep an “eye on the seniors and keep them out of the stores.”

90% of the residents at the Hayes Senior Apartments are participating. Ida Robinson, a resident, is appreciative of the program and is pleased that the seniors are checked on daily. She says she was given a sheet with clear instructions about the program.

Four times a day, volunteers drive through the complex, with a list of participants indicating first name and telephone numbers. If the sign is red, they call the resident to inquire about what help is needed. Residents can also call Marydale directly.

Hellyer’s Foodland, Scott’s Home Hardware and the Pharmacy have pre-arranged pick-up times for the program, and they contact Marydale if they received a phone-in order for pickup.

If the grocery store is busy and/or to alleviate stress on the grocery employees, volunteer shoppers will do the grocery shopping as needed or collect the pick-up orders which are delivered to the resident’s door.

Currently there are seven volunteer drivers and more community members have indicated their willingness to help.

Volunteers David and Penny Hosken complete a drive by at the Hayes Senior Complex.

Marydale is pleased with how the program is working and hopes to roll out the program to more seniors in the Lion’s Head area.

Other communities have shown interest in adopting this program. Marydale states other areas can set up a similar system with adjustments, each having a lead contact/organizer assigned for those areas.

Marydale says “If anyone knows of anyone in particular that they would like to include from any part of the peninsula they can contact me. We will make sure they are somehow included.” She can be contacted at (519) 374-4468 or by email (marydale@amtelecom.net)