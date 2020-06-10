Submitted by Bill Caulfield-Browne

Members of the Tobermory Yacht Club Bernadette Burton (Secretary) Carol Herman (Commodore) and Lawrence Beagan (Treasurer) presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Friends of Bruce District Parks, represented by Bill Caulfeild-Browne, towards the restoration of Big Tub Light.

The fundraising for the Light is proceeding very well thanks to the generosity of the community, but still needs funds to complete the job. Construction will commence in the next few weeks.

Donations can be made to the Friends at P.O. Box 66, Tobermory N0H 2R0. Tax receipts for amounts over $10 will be issued.

The Tobermory Yacht Club is pleased to support an iconic navigation aid that has aided sailors of the Great Lakes for well over a century. The club also welcomes new members – contact any of the officers shown above for more information!