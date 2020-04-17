Municipality of NBP Announces Peggy Van Mierlo-West as New Chief Administrative Officer

Media Release

Northern Bruce Peninsula, April 17, 2020 – The Corporation of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Peggy Van Mierlo-West as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Ms. Van Mierlo-West has over 15 years of senior municipal leadership experience. Peggy’s roles serving in rural municipalities in Ontario included Director of Community Services for the Municipality of Lambton Shores, Chief Administrative Officer for the Municipality of Central Huron and most recently, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Kingsville. Along with the completion of several municipal government courses and certifications, Ms. Van Mierlo-West has a Diploma in Civil Engineering Technology, a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Master degree in Business Administration.

Mayor Milt Mclver stated, “On behalf of Council and Staff, we are pleased to welcome Peggy to Northern Bruce Peninsula. She brings a wealth of experience and we are confident she will enjoy working in our community.”

“I am honoured by the appointment to serve as the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s new CAO. The opportunity to work alongside Council and staff, continuing to provide excellent public service to residents and businesses, is very exciting,” advised Ms. Van Mierlo-West.

The appointment of Ms. Van Mierlo-West to the position of Chief Administrative Officer will become effective Monday, April 20, 2020.