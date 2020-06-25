Submitted by Christina Mereu,

Volunteer, Bruce Peninsula Hospice

What an amazing community we are, full of big-hearted, creative and generous individuals. Bruce Peninsula Hospice has had an outstanding response to our 2020 Virtual Hike for Hospice. We were not sure our goal of $30,000 could be reached with the limitations that COVID-19 put on our usual plans. But where there is a will there is a way, and creative, big-hearted people know how to make the best of difficult situations. This truth is illustrated in yet another story that we want to share.

Big Hearts and Creative Minds

A few weeks ago, just as we were winding down our Hike for Hospice event, we got word that a group of women had chosen us as partners in a personal endeavour. Tara Harpur and her friends Tobin Day, Darci Lombard, Natasha Munn, Kathryn Hauck, and Goldie Bain all hike, run, cycle, and kayak together. This group of physically active women have put in many kilometres together, staying fit and staying connected as friends. But COVID-19 put an end to all that social togetherness. Each of them now puts in the kilometres on their own. The new challenge was to stay motivated, and in their chats, they soon came up with a plan.

Kathryn Hauck hikes on the Georgian Bay Shore adding kilometres to Team Trans-Canada with donations going to Bruce Peninsula Hospice and the Hike for Hospice campaign.

They decided to tally and plot the distances they each covered onto the Trans-Canada Highway. They started plotting in Vancouver on April 10 and by mid June they had hiked, run, cycled and kayaked 1,123 kms; that brings them well into Alberta and very close to 20% across the Trans-Canada span of 5,687 kms to Prince Edward Island. They are not sure how far they will get, but as long as COVID-19 keeps them apart they are determined to carry on across this great nation. That is the creative part of their motivation plan.

Then there is the big-hearted part of the plan. That involves partnering with Bruce Peninsula Hospice. Darci Lombard of the friendship group, suggested they expand the idea to make it a fundraising opportunity for a Peninsula charity and the group chose Bruce Peninsula Hospice as a partner. They became Team Trans-Canada, registered on our website and sent out ‘invitations to donate’ to their own personal networks. COVID-19 was a perfect opportunity for these women to turn lemons into lemonade.

Tara Harper adds her kilometres hiking the Georgian Bay shore.

We have much to celebrate in our 25th year of caring service and this is yet one more great story of community creativity and caring. Providing hospice care and bereavement support through this pandemic has challenged us as an organization but with your partnership we have been able to continue our work virtually.

We at Bruce Peninsula Hospice are so very thankful for our dedicated Volunteers, for Team Trans-Canada, all the teams and participants who raised funds and for all the contributors, for all of our supportive community partners and our 2020 Hike for Hospice Sponsors: Ebel Quarries Inc., Middlebro’ & Stevens (Wiarton Office) and Tim Hortons.

Our 2020 Virtual Hike for Hospice has to-date raised $29,800 and we thank you!