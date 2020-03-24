Tobermory Food Bank In Time of COVID-19 Crisis

Submitted by Linda Godhue

At the time of writing of this article, the Tobermory Food Bank is keeping its regular hours of operation, that is Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Meeting Place. If there is any change, the information will be posted on the Meeting Place Facebook page. Although the Meeting Place is not open for regular activities, it is open for Food Bank hours. It is our understanding that The Meeting Place is receiving deep cleaning.

People are asking “how can I help?” We are asking for donations of cash rather than donations of goods. The reasoning being that the less handling of products on our shelves the better. If you wish to make a donation you can deposit to the Tobermory Food Bank Account at Peacock’s, or if you do not wish to go there you can mail your donation to P.O. Box 144 Tobermory, ON N0H 2R0. Please make cheques out to Tobermory Food Bank.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-7010, or e-mail tobermoryfoodbank@gmail.com.

If Food Bank clients are self-isolating, you can call the above numbers and arrangements for delivery can be made.

This is a time of worry and stress for all of us, but as so many have said, working together as a community we will get through this, and knowing our wonderful supportive community it is even more true. Keep well and keep safe.