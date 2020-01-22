Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to Rebuild Lion’s Head Lighthouse with Community Support

MNBP Media Release

Lion’s Head, Ontario, January 21, 2020 – The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) is working quickly to rebuild the Lion’s Head Lighthouse which succumbed to winter storms early in the morning of January 12, 2020. MNBP will be welcoming donations and volunteer support in bringing this iconic structure back to life.

MNBP is currently leading discussions on the reconstruction with two local volunteer leads, and will be releasing detailed plans soon. The emphasis will be on a complete restoration to the lighthouse, with staff and volunteers working from the original plans developed in 1911 and used for the 1983 reconstruction. Additionally, great consideration is being taken to ensure the materials, location and design of the restoration are appropriate for enduring similar extreme weather events for generations to come.

Photo Credit: Ethan Meleg

The importance of the lighthouse to the community has become widely apparent, with an outpouring of concern to the municipality and on social media from local residents, cottagers and tourists alike. Going forward, there will be two ways for members of the public to get involved in the rebuild:

1. Given popular demand, if you would like to lend financial support, MNBP will be accepting tax-deductible donations to help with reconstruction costs. Cash, cheque or credit card donations will be received by the municipal offices at 56 Lindsay Road 5 Lion’s Head, Ontario N0H 1W0, or by phone (519) 793-3522.

2. To share your own story of the Lion’s Head Lighthouse, or to volunteer, please send us an email at lighthouselegacies@northernbruce.ca

For ongoing information and updates on the reconstruction process please follow our website https://www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/en/play/lion-s-head-lighthouse.aspx. We are looking forward to working together with the community to rebuild this important landmark – stronger and more resilient.