Alarming Increase in Impaired Driving; 46% Increase in Stunt Driving

Grey Bruce OPP Media Release

GREY BRUCE OPP – FESTIVE RIDE RESULTS

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted 121 Reduce Impaired Drive Everywhere (RIDE) programs over approximately a five week period, including Christmas and the New Year season. 15 drivers were charged with criminal offences, including impaired operation, over 80 milligrams of alcohol or refusing to provide a breath sample. 6 drivers were served with a driver’s licence suspension for registering a warning range on the Roadside Screening Device.

Between November 23rd, and January 2nd, west Region OPP members conducted 1461 RIDE events. 156 drivers were charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 mL of blood or refusal to provide a breath sample. 93 drivers were issued a warn-range suspension (3, 7 or 30 day suspensions).

In 2018 Grey Bruce OPP charged 77 drivers with impaired driving and in 2019, 140 drivers were charged. There has been an 81 percent increase in 2019 over the previous year.

GREY BRUCE OPP CHARGE DRIVER WITH STUNT DRIVING

Stunt drivers charged increases again in 2019

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On January 4, 2020 Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with stunt driving. At 12:43 p.m. an officer stopped a (red) car travelling on Bruce Road 8, east of Allenford Road, South Bruce Peninsula.

OPP have charged an 18 year old male from Owen Sound with stunt driving – speeding by 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit, 172(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA). The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days and the driver lost his licence for 7 days.

In 2018, 130 drivers were charged on Highway 6, from Wiarton to Tobermory, with stunt driving, 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit. In 2019, 191 drivers were charged on the same stretch of roadway, a 46 percent increase over the previous year.

A total of 236 drivers were charged with stunt driving throughout the OPP Grey Bruce Detachment area in 2019.

Ontario Provincial Police is committed to public safety and traffic safety. Grey Bruce OPP detachment continues to work with community stakeholders and community partners to get effective traffic safety messaging out to the public driving on the roads of Grey and Bruce County.

MISSING SIGN RETURNED TO OWNER – The right thing done

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – On December 31, 2019 Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) returned a neighbourhood sign to an appreciative owner at Grandore Street, Georgian Bluffs. The handmade sign had gone missing sometime over the past few months.

Recently the sign was turned into the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton by a male that wanted it to be returned to the owner. OPP learned that the sign had originally been taken as prank. The sign was not damaged.

CONCERN FOR PERSON’S WELL BEING, LIONS HEAD – Located by OPP Helicopter

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On December 22, 2019 at 10:16 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Grey Bruce Health Services in Lions Head after a person attended and showed concerning behaviour and then left in a vehicle.

OPP officers located the person’s vehicle at Duke Lane, Northern Bruce Peninsula. Footprints were observed in the snow leading away from the vehicle into a heavily bushed area. Grey Bruce OPP officers were assisted with a search for the person by OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) members, OPP K9 and OPP Aviation Services.

The person was observed from the air by OPP helicopter and with the assistance of OPP ERT and OPP K9, they were located in good physical health.

DRIVER CHARGED AFTER LOADED FIREARMS FOUND IN VEHICLE

Vehicle stuck in ditch, driver sleeping behind the wheel

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On December 13, 2019 at 5:50 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a (white) truck partially in the ditch at Allenford Road near Parkhead Road, South Bruce Peninsula.

OPP officers arrived at the scene and found a person sleeping behind the wheel. Observed in the vehicle was a firearm and ammunition. The driver was arrested for breaching a Firearms Prohibition Order.

A 35 year old male from South Bruce Peninsula was charged with the following offences,

-Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 91(1) CC

-Breach of Firearms Regulation-Store firearm or restricted weapon, section 86(2) CC

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 23, 2020.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.