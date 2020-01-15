Submitted by Kevin Walsh

Happy New Year All! 2020 has started off with a bang. Rydall Contracting and White Bluff Shores Campground have generously donated $6,000 to the MRI. A huge thank you to Wes, Lois, Cory and Sandra Rydall. Like all of our previous donors, the Rydalls realize the importance of keeping healthcare local. “We need that equipment in Owen Sound and want to do our part”.

Back in November, Brent Robins of Bruce Anchor Cruises issued a challenge that if the total number of businesses or individuals to donate to the challenge got to 20 then they would donate again. True to their word Brent and Julie donated once again to the Challenge with a very generous donation of $6,100.00. With the previous donation of $5,400 and this donation, they have donated a combined total of $11,500.00! Thank you so much for the boost with my fundraising when we thought it was almost done, for your VERY generous donation and for showing how much you care about local healthcare.

With 23 major contributions to the Challenge totalling over $120,000 plus many donations of various amounts totalling about $14,000 we have many businesses and individuals to thank for the success of the challenge. Thank you each and every one of you because as a collective group we have shown that keeping health care viable and close to home is very important to us.

BPHSF is getting closer to meeting the Bruce Peninsula’s $450,000 portion of the cost of the MRI, but with still a ways to go the proceeds from this year’s Hooked on Health Lottery will go towards the MRI.

You can support the new MRI by buying tickets. Tickets are $10.00 each and they are available at both the Lion’s Head Hospital and the Wiarton Hospital Registration offices, Josie’s Fashions in Wiarton and at the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation Office in the Allied Professional Building beside the Wiarton Hospital or by calling the office at 519-534-5856.

2020 is here and it is THIS YEAR that the new MRI will be installed in the Grey Bruce Regional Health Centre!