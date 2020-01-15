2020 Sources of Knowledge Forum: Social Change in Light of Climate Change

Submitted by Hazel Smith

Inspired by the urgent voices of youth activists around the world the annual Sources of Knowledge forum topic for 2020 is: “The Climate is Changing. Will We?”

Although climate change was the topic as recently as 2017, it is clear from recent climate events around the world that the problem is not going away. The consequences of inaction are catastrophic and Sources of Knowledge has both an educational and advocacy mandate.

Presenters over the weekend will explore how change happens in terms of human consciousness, the economy, political systems, and will also consider the implications for our National Parks. The keynote speaker at the Saturday night dinner, Captain Mark Taylor of the Canadian Coast Guard (retired), will present highlights of his 30 year career in the Arctic and the changes taking place there.

Committed to reducing barriers to access, forum prices have been lowered this year: the Early Bird ticket cost is $80 while full price admission is $90. In addition, the dates have been moved forward by one week to make it easier for people working in the busy tourist season to attend.

The 2020 forum will take place on the weekend of April 24th and 25th. Tickets at $35 are also available for the Saturday night “Taste of India” dinner and keynote address only.

Registration will open at www.sourcesofknowledge.ca/ by February 1st.