Northern Library News: Busy November at Northern Bruce Branches

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck

Attention Artists – If you have artwork that you would like displayed at the Lion’s Head Library, please contact us! November’s Artist is Chelsea Robart.

WHAT IS HAPPENING in Tobermory:

Tobermory is in WINTER hours now. They are: Monday CLOSED, Tuesday and Wednesday 10:00am-1:30pm/2:00-5:00pm, Thursday 12:00-6:00pm, Friday 10:00am-2:00pm, Saturday 10:30am-2:30pm, Sunday CLOSED.

• Story Time Adventures – Wednesday November 6 & 20 from 10:30-11:30am: Come along for a story time adventure with an Early Years Educator and a Bruce County Branch Librarian. Enjoy stories and activities based on your favourite children’s picture books. Be creative and have fun engaging in a variety of art, literacy and numeracy activities.

• Fraud Awareness for Seniors – Thursday November 14 at 2:00pm: Focused on seniors, these presentations explain how scams unfold, the red flags to watch out for and how to report scams to law enforcement. Registration is required.

• Author Visit – Richard Doornink “1967” on Tuesday November 26 at 12:00pm: Nostalgically set in bygone era of a small, single TV station prairie town, this coming of age story will invoke long forgotten childhood memories.

• Book Club – Tuesday November 26 1:30pm: Come and discuss the books you are reading and share with other readers.

WHAT IS HAPPENING in Lion’s Head:

• Monday Movie Matinees – Mondays starting at 1:00pm: Contact the library for details. Movie choice may change due to availability.

• Story Time and Songs – Fridays from 10:00-10:30am.

• Thursday Sages – Thursday November 7, 14 & 21 from 12:30 – 1:30pm. Topics include Legion Remembrance presentation, Christmas tags and cards and wooden frames.

• Knitting Group – Fridays November 1, 8, 15, 22 at 2:00pm – Bring whatever you are working on, or what you would like to learn!

• Author Visit – Children’s Sport’s Author Eric Zweig Friday November 22 at 11:00am: Eric is a life long sports fan who writes children’s books about sports teams, trivia and superstars! This has been kindly provided by the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library.

• Internet and Password Safety – Thursday November 14 at 11:00am: Focused on seniors. Registration is required.

• Author Visit – Richard Doornink “1967”– Friday November 29 at 1:00pm: Nostalgically set in bygone era of a small, single TV station prairie town, this coming of age story will invoke long forgotten childhood memories.

•Friends of the Lion’s Head Library meeting – Friday November 29 at 3:00pm.

• Book Club – Friday November 29 at 2:00pm – Educated by Tara Westover.

A MUST read – The Choice: Embrace the Possible by Dr. Edith Eva Eger