Tobermory Food Bank Thanksgiving Hampers Available October 10th

Submitted by Linda Godhue

For those who have pre-registered for Thanksgiving Hampers from Tobermory Food Bank, they will be ready for pick-up on Thursday October 10th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Meeting Place. If you are need of some assistance to have a Thanksgiving Dinner or know of someone who does, please call Linda at 519-596-2333 no later than Monday October 7th.

Our volunteers have been busy preparing frozen chicken pot pies to have available for our clients. We were very fortunate to have the Tara Food Bank share a large donation of chicken they received with us. Tara received the chicken from local Chicken Farmers in their area. Our volunteers prepared 100 individual and two dozen large chicken pies, which are in the Food Bank freezer. They are loaded with chicken and vegetables, which will provide a very nutritional meal.

We are very fortunate to receive large donations such as the one from Tara, and as well from other Food Banks and organized collections, and they help so much. But the important ongoing individual donations along with the many cash donations we receive, help keep our shelves stocked and allow us to continue assisting those most in need.

We are often asked what do we need for our shelves and we are very pleased when asked. Breakfast items are always welcome, such as breakfast bars, cereal, peanut butter and jam. As well canned pasta, Chunky style soup, vegetables including canned potatoes, pudding and fruit cups. Toilet tissue, Kleenex and toothpaste are always in need. And we know our pet friends need to eat as well, so any donation of pet food really is a help. It is the generosity of the community that keeps us going.

Volunteering For Tobermory Food Bank

There are many ways to volunteer at the Tobermory Food Bank. One way is to take a shift during the Food Bank hours, Tuesdays from 1p.m. to 3p.m. You would partner with another volunteer and be there to greet and process clients. Donations are weighed and recorded and then placed on the shelves. The items that the Food Bank clients select are again weighed and individually recorded. The weighing in and out is the way we keep track of what we receive and what is going to clients.

The Food Bank keeps regular hours September through June, but during the summer hours it is on an “on-call” basis. Due to seasonal employment, the number of clients varies during the year. There are some clients who do need assistance throughout the year. To protect the privacy of our clients, we ask volunteers to sign a confidentiality agreement.

For those who cannot commit to volunteering on a regular basis, there are other opportunities to help out. We pack Hampers for clients at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and are always grateful to those who can come out to help. Also, three times a year we serve up hotdogs downtown to not only raise funds, but awareness. We do that to mark World Hunger Day in May, the Saturday of the Chi-Cheemaun Festival and during the Santa Claus Parade. Volunteering to help out during these times is great fun.

If interested in volunteering, come out to our meeting the first Tuesday of the month at 12 p.m. at the Meeting Place, or call with any questions to Linda Godhue 519-596-2333 or Jim Mosiuk 519-375-7010.