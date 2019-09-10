Back-To-School for St Edmunds Public School

579
2019-20 Staff at St Edmunds Public School (from left): Sandra Mielhausen (Office Manager), Larissa McLay (prep times and resource), Melissa Stewart (Kindergarten), Ryan Ratz (gr 1-3), Wayne Steele (Head Custodian), and Natalie Lebovic (Educational Assistant).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR