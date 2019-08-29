Submitted by Jeremy Link of Public Services and Procurement Canada,

in response to a Bruce Pen Press query

Cabot Head Light Station – PSPC & DFO Response

In 2018, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) engaged Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to act as Project Managers and Contaminated Site Specialists for an abatement and remediation project at the Cabot Head Light Station, on the Northern Bruce Peninsula in Ontario.

The primary work included interior and exterior lead-based paint and asbestos abatement, soil remediation, removal and replacement of a pump house and decommissioning of an abandoned cistern.

Abated materials were restored or replaced and the contaminated soil was disposed of off-property at a licensed waste management facility. Other site improvements included the removal and replacement of a stairway from the lighthouse to the lakeshore viewing gallery, landscaping, the installation of fencing and the removal of historical debris piles.

The project began in January 2019 and was completed in July.

Cabot Head Lightstation taken during MNBP Council and staff visit in July 2019 shows the soil remediation work.

DFO Input

This work was completed to address health and safety concerns identified at the site during a Human Health Risk Assessment. We are currently just finalizing a few minor touch-ups noted in our July 18 final inspection and confirming the indoor air quality results.

The goal of the remediation was to return the site to its existing condition, or better, while maintaining its historical quality to ensure visitors could continue enjoying the site.

We are aware of the significance of this historic site to the community and worked closely with the Friends of Cabot Head and the municipality throughout the project.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada leases the site to the Municipality of North Bruce who subleases the site to the Friends of Cabot Head. Questions related to the future of this sublease should be directed to the Municipality.