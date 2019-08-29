Submitted by The Friends of Cabot Head

Although the remediation work at the Cabot Head Lighthouse is nearing completion, more work is scheduled to begin this fall, and the future of the site is uncertain.

The Coast Guard will soon be replacing the automated light tower with a new galvanized steel tower and concrete pad. It is anticipated that the work will be completed by the end of September.

Due to the ongoing construction, the site has yet to be released back to the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and subsequently, leased back to the Friends of Cabot Head.

As a result of the extended 2 year plus suspension of our lease and closure of the site, the Friends of Cabot Head find themselves in a critical financial and membership situation. There remains a huge amount of work to be done in order to reopen the lighthouse to the public (including site work as well as the mammoth task of cataloguing and displaying the museum artifacts). Our organization is presently unable to take on this task and thus, our vision for preserving and protecting the Cabot Head Light Station is in jeopardy.

The Friends of Cabot Head have set an Annual General Meeting for October 5 at the Municipal Office of Northern Bruce Peninsula at 1:00 p.m. We encourage anyone concerned for the future of this incredible historic site to attend.