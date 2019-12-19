ROTARY DONATIONS

This has been a busy month for Rotary. Fulfilling our promises to several organizations is so enjoyable and those of us who were privileged to make donations to different organizations on behalf of the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula were so very proud.

Lion’s Head Figure Skating Club

Rotarian Rob Hiscott was pleased to present a cheque for $500.00 to a group of very excited skaters in late November for the tremendous skating program this organization provides our community.

Golden Dawn

Rotarian Anne James really enjoyed presenting $250.00 to several very enthusiastic residents of Golden Dawn Seniors’ Home for their resident trips. Rotarian Anne and President Doug and several other Rotarians and friends did this at the Birthday Party Rotary hosted at Golden Dawn in November.

Some of the residents of Golden Dawn smile after receiving a $250.00 cheque to help with their resident trips from Rotarian Anne James, a regular volunteer at Golden Dawn.

Bruce Peninsula Family Centre

Rotarian David Hosken presented a cheque to the Daycare to help with their kitchen expenses. He was surrounded by a crowd of happy and enthusiastic little ones who really seemed thrilled that he was there. This is another wonderful group of people who provide a great service to this community.

Bruce Peninsula Hospice

Rotarian Jim Dilamarter was honoured to present a cheque to Hospice in late November. The work they do is so essential and so much appreciated by the families involved.

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

Rotary made a donation of $175.00 to the municipality to provide free ice skating time at the Lion’s Head Arena to the children of our area during the Holiday times.

As part of our work during the Christmas season Rotarians will help with the Salvation Army Kettle campaign once again this year. We also will be making donations to the Food Banks in our area as we have done for many years. Rotary is proud to have been one of the founding organizations for the food bank in Lion’s Head and know how much this service is needed not only at Christmas but all year long.