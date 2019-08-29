Haselmayer Returns as New BPNP/FFNMP Park Superintendent

Submitted by Ethan Meleg, Parks Canada

On September 2, Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park will welcome a new permanent Park Superintendent, John Haselmayer.

John is well known in the Northern Bruce, having lived and worked in the community for well over a decade before departing 2 years ago for the superintendent role at Thousand Islands National Park. Working in the Thousand Islands region provided an opportunity for John to further develop his broad global expertise gained working and traveling to the Great Barrier Reef, the sub-Antarctic islands, the Amazon basin, and a number of central and South American countries. John’s formal education includes a Bachelor Degree in Arts and Science, and a Master of Science degree from McMaster University.

Over the past two years, John renewed Thousand Islands National Park’s leadership and partnering culture. John brought Indigenous partners and community stakeholders together to renew the future vision for the park through the management planning process and led the development of an ambitious conservation and connectivity strategy for the park and broader landscape. John also saw the introduction of exciting new visitor programs with a focus on Haudenosaunee culture, which is helping forge and renewing critical partner connections for conservation.

With his return to the Bruce Peninsula, John is bringing strong experiences, fresh successes, and new perspectives on parks leadership. With deep knowledge and passion for the Bruce and its residents, John is looking forward to renewing his connections with the community.