Submitted by Cathy McLay

Three graduates from King’s University College hiked the Bruce Trail end-to-end in 40 days! Pictured (L-R) are Mason Hope of St Thomas, ON, and Shey Antille and Kensie Greenfield, both from London, ON.

Kensie, the granddaughter of Wallace and Rhonda McLay, has many family ties on the Peninsula where she has spent most of her summers. One of her favourite parts of the 900 km hike was introducing her friends to this end of the Bruce Trail with the breathtaking views that she has grown up enjoying.