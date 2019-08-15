Submitted by Kevin Walsh

MRI Guy here again. I have lots to report to you. The Walsh Family Challenge was dwindling until recently when I was at the Country Music Festival and got a nudge from an unexpected direction. The County Music Festival put on by Brooklyn Hewton and family was a great success. Not only is it a great community event, it was a fundraiser for both the MRI and the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary. Way to go Brooklyn and Family. THANK YOU.

Back to that nudge. While I was at the dance selling tickets, I had a chat with Ted Hayes who has already donated to the challenge. He inquired as to how it was going and I told him about the 2 contributions that followed his, bringing it to a total of 7 donations, leaving the challenge at $5,080.00 and funds raised by the challenge to over $40,000. He then CHALLENGED ME to get 12 contributors to the challenge and then he would donate again. Challenge is on!!!!

I am pleased to say that Peninsula Out of Doors, Don and Wendy Cameron and family have accepted the challenge and have pledged $5,090.00. THANK YOU for your very generous donation.

Not one, but two pledges in the same week….WOW!!! WOW!!!

Patti and Bernie Hellyer and Bernie Hellyer Construction have generously made a pledge of $5,100.00 to this invaluable piece of equipment. THANK YOU for keeping the ball rolling.

If YOU, THE GENEROUS PEOPLE OF THE BRUCE PENINSULA, can make 3 more challenge pledges, I can meet the challenge posed to me and Ted and Phyllis Hayes will donate again!

If you were ever thinking of donating now is the time. You can make your pledge over 2 or 3 years if that makes it doable. It is hard to write an article like this and not wear out the words THANK YOU, but we all benefit from the health services we receive in Bruce and Grey (yes let’s put Bruce first for a change). We have to consider ourselves lucky we don’t have to travel far for the services that the Owen Sound Hospital offers.

This fundraising adventure has prompted me to take a seat on the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation Board. I am retired but feel very fortunate to have done business with so many wonderful people of the Bruce Peninsula. I will do my best to represent all of you on this health services board and will periodically keep you informed with what is going on via our amazing Bruce Peninsula Press. THANK YOU for a job well done Bruce Peninsula Press. We are so fortunate to have such an informative paper and so willing to work with local concerns.

THANK YOU to all who have donated big and small… as your donation benefits us all.