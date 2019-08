BPHSF Media Release

On July 13th, country music fans were treated to another fabulous Bruce County Country Fest in Lion’s Head. Spear headed by the incredibly talented and philanthropic fiddler, Brooklyn Hewton of Miller Lake. This year the country music event raised a total of $8,760.00 for local health care! $7,760.00 has been donated to the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary and $1,000.00 has been donated to the MRI.