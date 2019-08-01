Singing Sands Concession Awarded to Tobermory Coffee Company

If you drink coffee you probably have seen our products on the shelf at Peacocks.

Tobermory Coffee Company was awarded the contract for the concession stand at Singing Sands National Park.

We are open from 10am to 8pm every day of the week.

We serve the best coffee on the Bruce and roast our blends on demand. Coffee is always fresh and our Micro Cafe can turn out some of the best lattes north of Owen Sound.

We serve breakfast sandwiches, samosas, baked goods, ice cream, singing sands merchandise and we rent river tubes for playing in the warmest water on the Bruce.

Yes, the Sands is open and ready for play!

